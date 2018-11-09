Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills QB Nathan Peterman has taken a page from J. Peterman.

The Dolphins defensive line might be getting healthier.

Patriots WR Matthew Slater said he thought Mike Vrabel would go on to be a head coach when they were teammates.

Said Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates, “We have to score more points, and that’s on me. I need to put our players in better positions to be successful. I need to put our players in better positions to score touchdowns. That’s my responsibility.”

The Ravens pass rush has slowed down.

Which wide receiver will emerge for the Bengals?

A look at the Browns’ running back combination.

The Steelers’ defensive plan worked well on Thursday night.

Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver called DT D.J. Reader the “unsung hero of our crew.”

Do the Colts have the NFL’s best tight end group?

The Jaguars will try to break an impressive Colts streak this weekend.

The Titans are banged up at wide receiver.

Broncos LB Bradley Chubb has eyes on the rookie sack record.

Chiefs DE Chris Jones has a sack in five straight games.

Chargers CB Michael Davis has been more consistent in his second season.

A fire in Northern California affected the air quality at Raiders practice.

The Cowboys may be driving their fans to drink.

The Giants may be shuffling their offensive line again.

The Eagles need S Avonte Maddox to keep playing well.

Will Washington have WR Jamison Crowder this weekend?

Checking in on how the Bears rookies are developing.

The biggest surprises and disappointments for the Lions so far this season.

Byron Bell has found a fit on the Packers offensive line.

The Vikings brought RB Roc Thomas back to their practice squad.

DE Bruce Irvin is excited to be with the Falcons.

LB Luke Kuechly addressed his Panthers teammates after Thursday’s loss.

The Saints expect to have their offensive line ready for Sunday.

The Buccaneers need their defense to create more takeaways.

Cardinals OL Zach Golditch survived being shot in the neck during a mass shooting at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado.

Comparing QB Jared Goff‘s Rams offense to the one Kurt Warner used to run.

49ers RB Matt Breida is healthier than he’s been in weeks.

The Seahawks were down five starters at Thursday’s practice.