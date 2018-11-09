Kevin Byard fined $10,026 for celebration on Cowboys star

Getty Images

Titans safety Kevin Byard‘s choice of celebration for an interception in Dallas on Monday night was not applauded by the Cowboys or his head coach.

Byard intercepted a Dak Prescott pass in the end zone and then danced on the Cowboys star logo at midfield until Cowboys defensive back Byron Jones pushed him off. Vrabel said he would have preferred to see Byard find another way to enjoy himself and the league office added its displeasure to the list as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Byard has been fined $10,026 as a result of “stomping” on the star. NFL rules on taunting forbid “acts or words that may engender ill will between teams,” although Byard was not penalized during the game.

Byard said he and Vrabel spoke about the matter and all is good between them as the Titans move toward Sunday’s game against the Patriots.