Kevin Byard says celebration fine was “worth it”

Titans safety Kevin Byard confirmed the $10,026 fine the league assessed him for his celebration on the midfield star at AT&T Stadium after an interception of Dak Prescott. He was OK with it, too.

“I expected it to be more than $10,000, but I feel like it was worth it,” Byard said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “I kind of knew it was coming, but I didn’t know the amount. I thought it was going to be more. . . . But I felt like it was worth it. It was a momentum changer. If it was $10,000, it was worth it, because I’ll make that up on the back end.”

Coach Mike Vrabel spoke to Byard, telling the safety “that’s not what we want as an organization.”

Officials did not penalize Byard for the celebration but should have as NFL rules forbid “acts or words that may engender ill will between teams.”

The Cowboys reached the Tennessee 20, 4 and 6 on their first three possessions but scored only one touchdown. They missed a field goal and Prescott tried to force the ball to Amari Cooper in the end zone, resulting in Byard’s easy pick.