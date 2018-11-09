Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson set to return Sunday

Getty Images

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson fully participated in practice all week and are expected to return Sunday.

Mack sprained his right ankle against the Dolphins, played 54 snaps against the Patriots the following week and was inactive the past two games. Mack previously had never missed a game in his career.

In six games, Mack has made 20 tackles and five sacks, forced four fumbles and intercepted a pass.

Robinson missed the past two games with a groin injury.

Robinson has 25 catches for 285 yards and a touchdown in his first six games with the Bears.

Tight end Dion Sims (concussion) will not play this week.

The Bears listed rookie defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (knee) as questionable after he was limited in Friday’s practice.