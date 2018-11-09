Kiko Alonso shows up on injury report, questionable to play Sunday

Getty Images

Friday additions to the injury report can lead to Sunday deactivations, so we’ll be watching to see what happens with Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso over the next couple of days.

Alonso was added to the injury report on Friday as a non-participant in practice. An ankle injury was given as the reason why Alonso did not take part in the session and the Dolphins have listed him as questionable to play against the Packers on Sunday.

Alonso has started every game and played every defensive snap for the Dolphins this season, so his absence would be a big one for Miami to work around. Alonso has 83 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions on the year.

Tight end A.J. Derby (foot), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (Achilles), right tackle Ju’Wuan James (knee) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee, ankle) are also listed as questionable for the Dolphins. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) and defensive end Charles Harris (calf) have been ruled out.