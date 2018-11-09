Larry Fitzgerald in striking distance of No. 2 in all-time receiving yards

Getty Images

When we last saw Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, he was uncharacteristically spiking the football after a touchdown that helped his team win for the second time this season.

That came in Week Eight as the Cardinals were on a bye last week and they’ll get back to work against the Chiefs this weekend. Predictions of more success for the Cardinals as a team are hard to come by, but Fitzgerald could wind up with an individual mark worthy of applause.

Fitzgerald has 15,902 receiving yards for his career and that leaves him 33 yards away from passing Terrell Owens for No. 2 in league history. The veteran said that it’s not something he’s been thinking about this week.

“Honestly, I don’t really look at it,” Fitzgerald said, via the team’s website. “Honestly.”

Jerry Rice is nearly 7,000 yards ahead of Owens and Fitzgerald, so the Cardinals icon’s rise up the list is likely to stop at No. 2. That means he can devote his full attention to helping the team’s win total get beyond two.