Leonard Fournette set to return this week

Getty Images

The Jaguars have barely seen Leonard Fournette this season, but think this week will be the answer.

According to John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars running back is set to return to the field Sunday against the Colts, after getting through a week of practice with no setbacks with his hamstring injury.

Fournette has played in just two games this season, and has just 20 carries. The Jaguars traded for Carlos Hyde, so they can ease him back in, in hopes of having him help make their second half meaningful.

Cornerbacks A.J. Bouye (calf) and Quentin Meeks (knee) have been officially ruled out, while linebacker Telvin Smith (shoulder) is questionable.