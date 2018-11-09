LeSean McCoy likes hearing he’s in the Bills’ plans for 2019

Getty Images

When Bills running back LeSean McCoy last spoke to the media, he expressed his frustration with the way he and the team had been playing during the 2018 season.

Those comments came just before the trade deadline and McCoy’s name came up as one that could be on the move to a new team. That didn’t happen and McCoy’s thoughts went unrecorded as he didn’t speak to the media last week.

McCoy did talk to reporters on Friday and said that his silence had nothing to do with anything that did or didn’t happen last week. McCoy also touched on General Manager Brandon Beane saying that the veteran is in the team’s plans for next season.

“I’m happy here,” McCoy said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “I think sometimes people get that mixed up with the frustration of losing. But for me to be in their plans, I like the way that sounds. If not, he would’ve traded me. I had a lot of value and a lot of teams wanted me. … This team has been great to me. Been good to me since I’ve got here. Very supportive to me, in and out. I’m a loyal person. I’ve been grateful.”

All those warm feelings won’t do anything to stem the frustrations that come with a losing season or the difficulty that McCoy has had duplicating his past success on the field. Should neither of those things change over the final seven games of the year, plans could change on any number of fronts in Buffalo.