Lions rule Darius Slay out for Sunday

Getty Images

Big Play Slay is going to be No Play Slay this Sunday.

The Lions released their final injury report of the week on Friday and it revealed that cornerback Darius Slay has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bears. Slay missed practice all week with a knee injury.

Slay was on the injury report last week as well, but played after being listed as questionable. He had three tackles and an interception in Detroit’s loss to the Vikings.

Right guard T.J. Lang is also out on Sunday. Lang, who has a neck injury, missed two games earlier this season and was on the injury report with a hip issue last week.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is listed as questionable with the shoulder injury that kept him out for six games before he played against Minnesota. Running back Kerryon Johnson, who was a limited participant in practice every day this week, is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury.