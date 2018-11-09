NFL: At this point, games in Oakland and L.A. will go on as scheduled

Getty Images

Fires in Southern California forced some in the Rams organization to evacuate their homes and the team called off practice on Friday because of concerns about the blazes.

There are also issues with a fire in Northern California. The Raiders cut back on their practice schedule Friday because of poor air quality. Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports some Raiders players dealt with “occasional coughing, eyes burning, headache in past two days.”

Both teams are scheduled to play at home on Sunday and the NFL issued a statement saying that there have been no changes to those plans at this point.

“We are monitoring conditions in California and are in close communication with the clubs and local authorities. At this point, both the Los Angeles Chargers-Oakland Raiders game and the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game will kick off as scheduled.”

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the team will “react to whatever the circumstances are” and said his main concern is for the people being impacted by the fire.