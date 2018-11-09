Odell Beckham has lofty goals for second half

Getty Images

If Odell Beckham Jr. keeps talking this way, people are going to start looking for more pizza videos.

The Giants wide receiver is obviously feeling optimistic, despite the fact his team is 1-7 heading into Monday’s game with the 49ers.

“Win eight games,” Beckham said of his goals for the second half, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “Go 9-7 and get in the playoffs.”

Maybe he’s still feeling the birthday cake, as he said he generally plays better after his birthday (Nov. 5).

“It’s Scorpio season,” Beckham said. “It’s time to turn up.”

Beckham had a productive first half, with 61 catches for 785 yards. But that came with just two touchdowns. Again, that’s twice as many as the Giants have wins, which is going to make it hard for his birthday wish to come true.