Patrick Mahomes about to obliterate Len Dawson’s touchdown record

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been playing at a historic pace, and he’s about to erase a famous name in Chiefs history.

As he prepares to play his 10th game this season, Mahomes is one touchdown short of breaking Len Dawson’s franchise record for touchdown passes in a season (30).

It seems that at some point over the next seven weeks, or perhaps a quarter, Mahomes will get that one.

“Len has had a ton of success in the NFL and was kind of ahead of his time, throwing all those touchdowns” Mahomes said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “The record has stood for a very long time. It would be awesome to pass that, but hopefully we can just keep building and get more wins.”

Mahomes has already tied another Dawson record with six touchdowns in a single game, and more marks are likely to fall.

With 3,185 yards in 10 games (including one game last season), he’s 25,322 yards shy of Dawson’s all-time passing yards record. At his current pace, he’d need 79 more games to get there. Dawson needed 183 games to amass his 28,507 passing yards, en route to the Hall of Fame.

“I don’t think there’s any time for that,” Mahomes said of the records. “For me, it’s about the wins. That’s all I want to do.”

He’s doing pretty well on that front as well, with eight and counting this season. Dawson never had more than 11 in any of his 14 seasons there.