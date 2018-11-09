Rams cancel practice due to fires in Southern California

Getty Images

Fires in Southern California have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes, destroyed numerous buildings and impacted lives in countless other ways in the last few days.

The Rams fall into that last category. They have cancelled their Friday practice at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. Authorities

The fire crossed Highway 101 and a mandatory evacuation order for Malibu and “all areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County line to Las Virgenes Road” was issued on Friday.

The team is set to host the Seahawks on Sunday and there’s been no change to the schedule on that front at this time. There are plans to remember the victims of the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar earlier this week at that game and we imagine all share our deepest hope that easier times are coming soon for the people in that area.