Rams plan moment of silence for Thousand Oaks shooting victims

Getty Images

Wednesday’s mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, took place less than five miles from the Rams’ practice facility, and the team is planning a moment of silence for the victims before Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

“Our organization’s thoughts and prayers are with the families and the victims that were affected by this terrible act that took place in our area,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth said players were shaken by the shooting in their area.

“I just don’t believe that sitting there wondering is the best way. Find a way to put your feet on the ground and take action and get involved in some way,” Whitworth said.

The gunman entered a bar frequented by college students late on Wednesday night with a semi-automatic pistol and shot and killed 12 people before turning the gun on himself. Another two dozen people suffered non-fatal injuries.