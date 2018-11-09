Randall Cobb: This year feels different “and it doesn’t feel good”

Getty Images

Over the course of eight years with the Packers, wide receiver Randall Cobb has been on a few teams that have faced questions about whether they could solve what was wrong in time to make the season a success.

There was the 1-2 start in 2014 that led quarterback Aaron Rodgers to tell fans to “R-E-L-A-X” and the four-game losing streak that left the Packers at 4-6 in 2016. The Packers were able to right the ship in those seasons and wound up in the NFC Championship Game both times.

The Packers are facing some of the same questions they faced in those years after closing the first half with a 3-4-1 record and some might suspect that Cobb and others who were around for those seasons would use them as an example of how things can turn around. Cobb went another direction, however.

“We’ve lost games before here, but this just feels different,” Cobb said, via ESPN.com. “And it doesn’t feel good. It’s not fun. But we’ve got to figure something out. … Yeah, I mean we definitely need some momentum, we need to get a win,” Cobb said. “I can tell you, this isn’t fun. Very frustrating and it’s tough. Because I know what we’re capable of and we’re not there. I don’t know what it is, but we’ve got to find a way to get it done.”

One thing they’ll need to figure out is a way to win on the road. They are 0-4 away from Lambeau Field and will play in Seattle and Minnesota after hosting the Dolphins this Sunday.