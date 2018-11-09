Report: Hip injury could affect Joe Flacco’s post-bye availability

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said early this week that the team would not bench quarterback Joe Flacco over their bye when he was asked about when first-round pick Lamar Jackson would get a chance to start a game.

Harbaugh’s answer had to do with a coaching decision rather than an injury issue that forced the team’s hand. That may not be out of the question for Week 11.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports that Flacco is dealing with a hip injury that puts his status in question for the team’s next game. They will face the Bengals on November 18, so there’s still a good chunk of time before the Ravens will have to make a decision.

Flacco reportedly suffered the injury early in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. He remained in for the entire contest and went 23-of-37 for 206 yards.

Jackson has played 86 offensive snaps while lining up in various spots around the formation. He is 7-of-12 for 87 yards and a touchdown as a passer and has also run 28 times for 139 yards and a touchdown.