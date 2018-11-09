Report: Joe Flacco undergoing tests to determine severity of injury

Getty Images

Joe Flacco is undergoing tests to determine the severity of his hip injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Flacco injured his hip on the opening series of Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. He played all 61 snaps but spent much of the first half stretching and in obvious discomfort, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The Ravens quarterback downplayed the injury after the game.

Baltimore has an open date this week, but if Flacco can’t play, rookie Lamar Jackson would make his first start in a critical showdown with the Bengals.

Flacco, 33, has missed only six games in his 11-year career, starting the past 41 games.

He has 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions, and his 84.2 passer rating ranks 26th in the NFL.