Report: Saints fear Dez Bryant tore Achilles in practice

Wide receiver Dez Bryant‘s season may be over a couple of days after it started.

Bryant agreed to a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, but went down with an injury at Friday’s practice that required him to be helped off the field. NFL Media reports that the team fears Bryant tore his Achilles and he will go for an MRI to provide more clarity about whether that’s the case.

If it is, Bryant’s season is over and it will be an extended period of rehab before there will be any talk about him returning for the 2019 season.

Bryant was not expected to play against the Bengals this weekend when he was healthy and he’s officially listed as questionable with an ankle injury after a limited practice on Friday. There will likely be an update soon about whether he’ll be playing for the Saints at all.