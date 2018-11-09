Ron Rivera: “Stuff happen” (he didn’t say stuff)

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2018, 9:54 AM EST
After Carolina’s 52-21 debacle in Pittsburgh, Panthers coach Ron Rivera did his best to put the loss in perspective.

“At the end of the day guys, this sh-t happens,” Rivera said. “If you continue to dwell on it and worry about it, it’s gonna creep in.”

He’s right. In winning or losing a game like this, the worst thing a team can do is let it linger. Whether by 31 or one, a loss is a loss and the Panthers now have to get ready to face the Lions with a chance to move to 7-3.

The same mindset applies to the Steelers, who can’t afford to get caught up in thinking that they are a team that will start scoring 50 points in every game.

The truth about these two teams remains somewhere in the middle. And there’s a chance they’ll get a chance to get together again to cap the season.

  1. Rivera is a good guy and he actually was a runner-up to getting the head coaching job in Pittsburgh when Tomlin was hired. The best quote from the night came from Tomlin though when he said that the ball was rolling downhill all night for the Steelers but that his team his probably not as good as it appeared.

  4. Spare us Ron. You got destroyed by a modestly above average Steelers team that did little more than bring vanilla blitzes you couldn’t pick up, and have its WRs run straight down the sidelines trusting that your corners would run into each other or fall down. Your RB was borderline unstoppable in the first quarter so you made the brilliant decision to instead start having Cam Newton just kinda heave it out there on every play, the coaching equivalent of the aircraft carrier CO in Top Gun replacing Maverick with a 6 year old. There is no coming back from this.

