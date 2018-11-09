Sam Darnold listed as doubtful for Sunday

AP

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said on Thursday that Sam Darnold will not start at quarterback against the Bills because of his foot injury, but didn’t rule out the possibility that Darnold would dress as the backup to Josh McCown.

Bowles didn’t rule it out on Friday either, but the team admits it is highly unlikely. Darnold has been listed as doubtful to play against Buffalo.

There is not a third quarterback on the Jets 53-man roster. Davis Webb is on the practice squad and would need to be promoted by 4 p.m. on Saturday to be active for Sunday’s game.

McCown isn’t likely to have wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) or center Spencer Long (finger) in the lineup. Both join Darnold in the doubtful category and will likely miss the game. Jonotthan Harrison would start in Long’s place while the Jets hope to have Quincy Enunwa (ankle) available at wideout after listing him as questionable.