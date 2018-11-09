Tom Brady: Josh Gordon’s production improving “the more we work together”

Getty Images

Josh Gordon made nine catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in his first three games with the Patriots. He has 13 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown in his past three.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady likes what he has seen from his newest star receiver.

“I think he’s done really everything the coaches have asked him to do,” Brady told reporters Friday. “Here early, stays late, always getting extra reps at practice, takes as many reps as he can, and it’s been fun to see. So he’s obviously done a great job for us. I think all the receivers are doing a great job in their role, and we’re just going to try to get better as we go.”

Brady loves his new weapon, one unlike any other on the team’s roster.

“I think just size and height, weight, speed. I think there’s a mismatch — it’s level with any DB that he’s up against,” Brady said. “We have a lot of confidence in him, what he’s been able to do. I think, overall, like our confidence in our offense and production is getting better the more we work together. It’s only been a certain amount of weeks since we’ve all been out there together, and hopefully once everyone’s back healthy, ready to go, it could be something that we’re really proud of as we work toward getting better.”

This week, Gordon exited the injury report for the first time since he arrived. The Patriots had listed him with a hamstring injury, which he had when he arrived from Cleveland.

“You know what? I wasn’t even sure I was on it, but I guess it’s a positive,” Gordon said.

The Patriots are 6-0 in the six games Gordon has played.