Trent Williams won’t play; Morgan Moses questionable

Getty Images

Washington will play without at least three starters in its offensive line and possibly four.

The team placed guards Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao on injured reserve earlier this week. Scherff tore his left pectoral muscle, and Lauvao tore his left ACL.

Washington ruled out left tackle Trent Williams, who also missed last week’s game after undergoing thumb surgery. It lists right tackle Morgan Moses as questionable with a knee injury.

Moses missed practice Wednesday before returning on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

Washington signed veteran tackle Austin Howard and guards Luke Bowanko and Jonathan Cooper this week.

Chase Roullier will start at center and Tony Bergstrom will start at right guard. Cooper could start at left guard, coach Jay Gruden said.

Geron Christian Sr. will start at right tackle if Moses can’t go.

“It’s all hard. It’s all hard. It’s all hard,” Gruden said Friday, via quotes distributed by the team. “It’s just a matter of you’re hoping that experience will take over and the knowledge that they gained in the last four or five days will carry over to game day and they can handle — just the mental part of it is one thing. Now the physical part you’re handling with stunts and the movement of the defensive lines and the different fronts that they give you. Is it a jam front? It’s over; it’s under. There’s a lot of different things that take place with the line calls. We have a fairly smart group I believe, so I think they’ll handle it. But going out and executing the double teams and getting up to the next level and the stunts, we’ll see how they do. We have confidence they’ll do fine.”

Washington also lists receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin) as questionable.

Running back Chris Thompson (rib) won’t play.