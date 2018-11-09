Vontaze Burfict, A.J. Green headline list of six Bengals ruled out

Getty Images

The Bengals ruled out six players when they faced the Buccaneers in Week Eight and their bye week didn’t bring that number down for Week 10’s matchup with the Saints.

It’s not all the same players, but six players have already been put on the shelf. The group is split evenly between offense and defense.

Wide receiver A.J. Green (toe), wide receiver Josh Malone (hamstring) and tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) will all miss the game. The shortages at wideout should lead to Auden Tate getting into the lineup on Sunday and the Bengals expect to get first-round center Billy Price back from his foot injury. Running back Giovani Bernard and wide receiver John Ross are also on track to play after missing time recently.

Linebackers Vontaze Burfict (hip) and Nick Vigil (knee) are out on defense along with cornerback Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular). That’s less than ideal when you’re charged with stopping Drew Brees, but it’s the hand the Bengals have been dealt this weekend.