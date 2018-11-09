Washington designates wide receiver Trey Quinn to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

Wide receiver Trey Quinn returned to practice on Thursday as he was designated to return off injured reserve for the Washington Redskins.

The Mr. Irrelevant of the 2018 NFL Draft, Quinn was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 12 after injuring his right ankle in the team’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Quinn was tackled along the sidelined by Cardinals defensive back Bene Benwikere and got his foot caught underneath him

Quinn has missed the requisite eight weeks and can return to the active roster as soon as he’s healthy enough to do so. He can practice up to three weeks before Washington needs to add him back to their 53-man roster.

Quinn had two punt returns for 12 yards prior to being injured in September.

Washington already designated running back Byron Marshall to return from injured reserve. Quinn will be the final player they can bring back from the injured list this season.