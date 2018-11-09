Washington promotes Cassanova McKinzy, waives Casey Dunn

Getty Images

Washington promoted linebacker Cassanova McKinzy from the practice squad. It waived center Casey Dunn in a corresponding move.

McKinzy, 25, spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad.

Washington promoted him to the active roster for a few days last week.

He has never played in a regular-season game, having also spent time with the Bucs and the Rams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Dunn, 24, played in two games this season but played only six special teams snaps.