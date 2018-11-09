Week 10 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 10 of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a Steelers win and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Saints at Bengals

Saints WR Dez Bryant is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but it’s believed that he tore his Achilles in Friday’s practice. DE Marcus Davenport (toe) is out for a second straight game.

Bengals WR A.J. Green (toe), WR Josh Malone (hamstring), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), LB Vontaze Burfict (hip), LB Nick Vigil (knee) and CB Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular) have all been ruled out. G Alex Redmond (hamstring) is listed as doubtful while RB Giovani Bernard (knee) got a questionable tag.

Lions at Bears

G T.J. Lang (neck) and CB Darius Slay (knee) will not play for the Lions in Chicago. LB Eli Harold (shoulder) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful while RB Kerryon Johnson (ankle), DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck) and TE Luke Willson (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

The biggest news for the Bears is that they no longer have LB Khalil Mack and WR Allen Robinson on the injury report. TE Dion Sims (concussion) is out and DT Bilal Nichols (knee) is questionable.

Falcons at Browns

Giorgio Tavecchio will handle the kicking duties for the Falcons again with Matt Bryant (right hamstring) ruled out. DE Derrick Shelby (groin) is questionable and Bruce Irvin could see more time in his Atlanta debut if Shelby doesn’t play.

The Browns listed T Desmond Harrison (illness), TE David Njoku (knee, ribs), S Damarious Randall (groin), LB Joe Schobert (ankle), WR Da'Mari Scott (shoulder), C J.C. Tretter (ankle) and CB Denzel Ward (hip) as questionable. All were at least limited participants in Friday’s practice.

Patriots at Titans

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) is listed as questionable again this week. He did not play last Sunday night. Neither did G Shaq Mason (calf) and RB Sony Michel, who are listed as questionable alongside T Trent Brown (illness), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee) and TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring).

The Titans won’t have T Jack Conklin (concussion) on Sunday. S Dane Cruikshank (knee), DT Bennie Logan (knee), LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder), WR Tajae Sharpe (ankle) and WR Taywan Taylor (foot) are listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Colts

The Jaguars didn’t give RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) an injury designation, but cornerbacks A.J. Bouye (calf) and Quenton Meeks (knee) are out. DT Eli Ankou (calf) is listed as doubtful while TE David Grinnage (knee), DE Lerentee McCray (hamstring), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip) and LB Telvin Smith (shoulder) make up Jacksonville’s questionable contingent.

TE Ryan Hewitt (ankle), S Michael Mitchell (calf) and TE Erik Swoope (knee) are out for the Colts. T Denzelle Good (illness), WR Ryan Grant (ankle), CB Nate Hairston (ankle) and DE Kemoko Turay (neck) drew questionable tags.

Cardinals at Chiefs

The Cardinals will try to pull off the upset without DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf) and WR Chad Williams (ankle). They listed S Budda Baker (foot), S Tre Boston (chest), TE Jermaine Gresham (back), G Mike Iupati (back), DT Corey Peters (ankle), G Justin Pugh (hand) and G Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring) as questionable.

C Mitch Morse (concussion) is out again for the Chiefs and S Eric Berry (heel) is listed as doubtful again. G Cameron Erving (illness), LB Anthony Hitchens (rib), LB Justin Houston (hamstring), S Daniel Sorensen (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (foot) and LB Frank Zombo (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Bills at Jets

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) is questionable after a week of limited practices, so he may make his first appearance since Week Six. QB Derek Anderson (concussion), TE Charles Clay (hamstring) and DE Trent Murphy (knee) will not play. LB Tremaine Edmunds (concussion), WR Andre Holmes (neck) and RB Chris Ivory (shoulder) are considered questionable.

The Jets haven’t ruled QB Sam Darnold (foot) out for Sunday, but he’s not starting and listed as doubtful. WR Robby Anderson (ankle) and C Spencer Long (finger, knee) drew the same listing. TE Neal Sterling (concussion) has been ruled out and DL Steve McLendon (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Washington at Buccaneers

RB Chris Thompson (rib) and T Trent Williams (thumb) won’t play for Washington. WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), CB Quinton Dunbar (shin) and T Morgan Moses (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Buccaneers ruled out DE Vinny Curry (ankle), RB Ronald Jones (hamstring), G Evan Smith (hip, wrist) and CB M.J. Stewart (foot), but didn’t issue any other injury designations.

Chargers at Raiders

The wait for DE Joey Bosa (foot) continues and the Chargers listed LB Kyle Emanuel (hip), DE Chris Landrum (hip), DT Darius Philon (ankle) and CB Trevor Williams (knee) as questionable to play in Oakland.

The Raiders have 99 problems this season, but injuries aren’t one of them this week. No player got an injury designation on Friday.

Dolphins at Packers

DE Charles Harris (calf) and QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder) were ruled out by the Dolphins and G Ted Larsen (neck) is considered doubtful. LB Kiko Alonso (ankle) popped up on the injury report Friday and joins TE A.J. Derby (foot), WR Jakeem Grant (achilles), T Ja'Wuan James (knee) and T Laremy Tunsil (knee, ankle) in the questionable group.

Packers CB Kevin King (hamstring) is out. T Bryan Bulaga (knee), WR Randall Cobb (hamstring) and LB Blake Martinez (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Seahawks at Rams

Most of the players on the Seahawks injury report — RB Chris Carson (hip), G D.J. Fluker (calf), DT Nazair Jones (illness), S Bradley McDougald (knee), G Jordan Simmons (calf), DT Shamar Stephen (foot), LB K.J. Wright (knee) — are listed as questionable. CB Neiko Thorpe (groin) is the exception and he’s listed as doubtful.

The Rams don’t have any players listed on Friday’s injury report.

Cowboys at Eagles

WR Tavon Austin (groin), DE Taco Charlton (shoulder), DL David Irving (ankle), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), LB Joe Thomas (foot) and G Connor Williams (knee) are out for the Cowboys this weekend. DE Randy Gregory (knee) and TE Geoff Swaim (knee) are both listed as questionable.

The Eagles have ruled out CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), CB Jalen Mills (foot) and RB Darren Sproles (hamstring) for their first meeting of the year with the Cowboys. T Lane Johnson (knee) and DE Josh Sweat (hip) are listed as questionable.