Adam Gase on injured offensive line: If you’ve got a pulse, you’re in the mix

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ injury-plagued offensive line could be a problem on Sunday in Green Bay.

Left guard Ted Larsen is listed as doubtful for Sunday with a neck injury, while left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Ja'Wuan James are both listed as questionable. Head coach Adam Gase said he doesn’t know what his starting five will be, but they’re going to take anyone who can play.

“We’ve got about nine different lineups,” Gase said. “If you’ve got a pulse you’re in the mix. We’re out of guys.”

Gase said the team is still struggling to replace Josh Sitton, a Pro Bowl guard they signed this offseason with the thought that he would make a big difference up front. Sitton suffered a season-ending injury in Week One.

“You had to bring up Sitton,” Gase said. “That one hurt because it was early. He did such a great job for us, starting in the spring. . . . That hurt us. When [Sitton] went down, that hurt us. Like everybody says around here, when the big guy went down, that stung us pretty good.”

Counting Sitton, the Dolphins could be down as many as four starters on the line on Sunday. That won’t make Brock Osweiler‘s life easy.