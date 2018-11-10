Dak Prescott’s future in Dallas undoubtedly is tied to Jason Garrett’s

Getty Images

Sure, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said that quarterback Dak Prescott will eventually get a second contract in Dallas. And, as explained on Friday in connection with the tenuous status of coach Jason Garrett, Jones reserves the right to change his mind at any time, for any reason.

And if/when (when) Jones changes his mind about Garrett, there’s a chance the next coach’s first order of business will be to get Jones to change his mind about Prescott.

Every G.M. wants his own coach and every coach wants his own quarterback. For Dallas, the wild card will be which coach Jones, the G.M., will hire. If Jones hires a puppet, Prescott stays (unless Jones independently changes his mind about Prescott). If Jones hires a guy who will take over the team, the guy who takes over the team may decide that he wants his own quarterback.

However it plays out, Prescott will enhance his standing by playing better. Former NFL coach Kevin Gilbride explained on Friday’s PFT Live that, although he thought that Prescott was getting too much praise after a strong rookie year in 2016, Gilbride thinks that Prescott is getting too much blame now. So if Prescott is in the middle, the question becomes whether he breaks one way or the other.

There’s a chance he won’t break either way, which means that he may reside in that Ryan Tannehill-style football purgatory where the player hasn’t become a franchise quarterback, but where the team isn’t ready to assume the risk that he becomes a franchise quarterback for another team.

For now, Prescott is with the Cowboys. After this year, who knows? If we know anything about the things that Jones has said, there’s always a chance that he’ll eventually do the exact opposite.