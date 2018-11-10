Davis Webb joins Jets’ active roster

Getty Images

Well, maybe we’ll find out whether Jamal Adams is right about Davis Webb.

With starting quarterback Sam Darnold injured and only one other quarterback on the active roster, the Jets promoted Webb from the practice squad on Saturday.

A third-round pick of the Giants in 2017, Webb will serve as the backup to Josh McCown on Sunday against the Bills.

To create a roster spot for Webb, the Jets placed tight end Neal Sterling on injured reserve.

“Davis Webb is a starter in this league, no doubt,” Adams said last month. “He has the intangibles. He has the work ethic to be a starter one day.”

That day could come soon, if Darnold’s injury (a foot sprain) lingers and if McCown gets injured, too.