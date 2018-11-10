Dez Bryant’s prospects for 2019 become complicated, to say the least

November 10, 2018
On the surface, Dez Bryant‘s decision to return for the stretch run with a Super Bowl contender was brilliant. If he could show the rest of the NFL that he can still get it done — especially in the postseason — Dez would set himself up for a potentially significant payday on the first day of free agency in 2019.

But the game of football always entails a risk of injury, and with Dez reportedly popping an Achilles tendon on the last play of practice on Friday, the situation will complicate his prospects for next year. And Bryant knows it.

The injury happened a year to the day after former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman ruptured an Achilles tendon against the Cardinals. It left him unavailable for the offseason program, although he was able to pass a physical in time for training camp.

So it will undoubtedly take Bryant time to get ready for next year, and he most likely will encounter limited interest on the open market, with his best play being a one-year deal. And if the only offers entail one-year, low-money compensation packages, he should consider waiting until the contenders declare themselves, like he did this year.

At a reported base salary of $1.25 million (prorated to $588,000), Dez will get paid for the balance of the season, and he’ll have access to the Saints’ medical and training facilities as he recovers. Maybe that will make the Saints and Bryant inclined to give it a try in 2019. Regardless, Dez’s prospects for next year instantly have become far different than they could have been.

None of this means that he erred in not accepting the offer that Cleveland made before the season started, which as PFT reported had hard dollars of less than $5 million. Dez apparently sensed what the rest of us did: That the Browns were going to be a jambalaya of dysfunction.

11 responses to “Dez Bryant’s prospects for 2019 become complicated, to say the least

  1. In the end, Bryant has followed the Me’Veon Bell road of:
    1. Rejecting a reasonable contract offer
    2. Ensuring that you have a very limited market for your services in 2019.
    Millennials are idiots.

  2. So turning down 10 times as much from the Browns than the Saints is not an error because the Browns are bad. Great BUSINESS logic right there. Bryant was brilliant turning down 10 times the salary from the Browns.

  4. Dez apparently sensed what the rest of us did: That the Browns were going to be a jambalaya of dysfunction.

    Dez is an expert on dysfunction. He’s a one man jambalaya of dysfunction.

  6. The problem with your last comment is that Dez publicly said the exact opposite about the Browns and say they “do things the right way” if I recall correctly.

    Based on the things he has said on social media, it sounds like he was dealing with some mental health issues in the preseason and early into the regular season. He spoke about needing to “get right” before signing with a team.

    That the Saints happened to be the team willing to give him a shot at midseason was just a lucky coincidence, followed up by a tragic case of bad luck with the injury.

    If the Saints are only valuing Dez at $1.25 million this year, I would imagine his value isnt going to be much higher in free agency this offseason. Perhaps $3 million or so if he can find a suitor early in free agency while the coffers are still full for most teams. If I were Dez, I would be strongly considering just hanging up my cleats or, as you mentioned, waiting around until midseason again for a contender.

  8. If it’s an Achilles, he’s toast. He started his career with very-good-but-not-elite speed, and had already lost a step BEFORE this injury. Even if he has a solid rehab, he will have an incredibly difficult time generating separation from defenders.

  9. Passed on 7 mil per year from the Ravens and 5 mil per year from the Browns had to take 1 and a quarter from the saints.
    Now he’s going to be a year older coming of an injury his last big season was 4 years ago. But who knows maybe Jerry will want him back and back up the brinks truck

  10. Meh, not that complicated. I see 2 options:
    1. Retire
    2. Sign with the Saints for a 1-year deal for the minimum

