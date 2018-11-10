Fitzpatrick doesn’t have to worry about getting benched, unless he does

Getty Images

A coach who should be looking over his shoulder wants to insulate his current starting quarterback from that same dynamic.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter, who nearly was replaced last year by Jon Gruden and who seems to be headed for an exit this year, said Friday night that he doesn’t want his current starter to worry about being bounced for another.

“I really don’t want Fitz looking over his shoulder,” Koetter said on the Buccaneers Radio Network, via JoeBucsFan.com.

So this means Fitzpatrick is the starter for the rest of the year, barring injury, right?

“I do think the day is coming when Jameis [Winston] will get another opportunity to get back out there,” Koetter said.

To summarize, the hook could be coming for Fitz. But the coach doesn’t want him to see it coming.

Which could help explain why the hook is coming for the coach.