Giants admit big free agency mistake by cutting Patrick Omameh

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 10, 2018, 2:26 PM EST
Getty Images

In March, the Giants wanted to improve their offensive line, so they gave left tackle Nate Solder a huge contract, and then they signed guard Patrick Omameh to a three-year, $15 million contract with $10 million guaranteed. The Solder signing now looks like a mistake, and the Omameh signing has already proven to be a failure.

Today the Giants announced that they have released Omameh, an admission that they erred greatly in signing him.

It’s too late to get back the money they’ve already paid Omameh, but by cutting him now they at least put themselves in better shape to get compensatory picks in next year’s draft. Players signed who don’t last until Week 10 don’t count toward the league’s complex compensatory pick formula.

“It’s always hard when you release a veteran, especially a guy like Pat – probably one of my favorite people that I’ve met doing this,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement. “Sometimes, it’s about the player. Sometimes, it’s about the situation, the numbers, and all that, but we wish Pat well.”

The Giants’ offensive line has been in flux all season, and Omameh is the second player they’ve cut who opened the season as a starter on the offensive line. Ereck Flowers, who began the season as the Giants’ starting right tackle, has also been released.

Next offseason, bolstering the offensive line will again be a high priority for the Giants. They can only hope they do a better job of it than they did this year.

6 responses to “Giants admit big free agency mistake by cutting Patrick Omameh

  1. The o line is built through drafting, not free agency. They also gave away DJ Fluker who has been a stud for the Seahawks. Watch whoever picks up Flowers turn him into gold. The culture on the Giants is rotten with guys like Beckham on the team.

  3. I’m wondering if the owners take this stuff seriously. There are just way too many really bad personnel decisions being made over the last couple years. It seems like winning is the last priority.

  5. NY is where good players go to die.
    The media is based in NY, so they sell the player and his agent on how “wonderful” NY is when in reality, NYC is a cesspool.
    For decades, both NY/NJ teams have underperformed compared to the rest of the NFL. It is a combination of poor coaching, poor drafting, poor FA signings, and MOST of all, over-inflated egos of the players.
    What happens is that the NY-based media fills the heads of the egomaniac players with rhetoric about how “great” they are when they are most certainly NOT great.
    Let the case of Nate Solder et al be a lesson to be learned for other players who consider the NY teams. Both teams are more than willing to pay you but in the end your career will suffer horribly.
    But hey, you got paid, and when you fail, the very same media that hyped you will turn on you.

  6. Giants, Jaguars, Cardinals, and the Bucs should all move to London in 2019. A fresh start never hurts. (There is no hope for the Raiders.)

