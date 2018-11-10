Giants may not be good, but they’re healthy

Getty Images

Good news, Giants. You’re emerging from the bye with no players on the final injury report.

Bad news, Giants. You’re still 1-7.

Yes, the Giants are healthy, even if they’re not very good. So if/when they lose in Santa Clara on Monday night to the 49ers, the Giants won’t be able to blame it on not having everyone available.

The 49ers won’t have three players available: linebacker Reuben Foster (hamstring), receiver Pierre Garcon (knee), and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) are out. No other players appear on the San Francisco injury report.

This means that quarterback C.J. Beathard is good to go, a week after an injury opened the door for Nick Mullens to start. Mullens played well enough to start again, and coach Kyle Shanahan has said the decision will be made on a week-by-week basis.