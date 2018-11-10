Gronkowski flies to Tennessee with Pats

Getty Images

The multiple reports that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski won’t play on Sunday could end up being incorrect.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Gronk has joined the team for the flight to Tennessee, where the Patriots will play the Titans on Sunday.

Gronkowski, who has missed two of the last three games with ankle and back injuries, remains officially questionable. Per Reiss, coach Bill Belichick will push the decision up until the time comes to submit names of inactive players.

Actually, Belichick could push it even farther, having Gronk dress as one of 46 available players and then deciding whether to use him during the game itself.