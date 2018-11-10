Landon Collins hoping the Giants don’t franchise him in 2019

Getty Images

Giants safety Landon Collins is in the final season of his four-year rookie contract, and he hasn’t talked to the team about a new deal yet, which raises the question of whether the Giants plan to slap the franchise tag on him.

Collins hopes they don’t.

The 24-year-old two-time Pro Bowler told SNY that he wants the Giants either to lock him up to a long-term deal or let him see what other teams are willing to offer. He does not want to be franchised.

“Honestly I don’t want it,” he said. “I know what type of player I am. I’m going to bring forth hard-work, talent, play-making abilities to the game each and every week. Why would I want to play under a one-year deal? If something happens I’m not guaranteed. And even though I’m guaranteed that for a year, I’m still not guaranteed.”

Collins said “It surprised the hell out of me” when he heard talk that he might get traded. He doesn’t necessarily want to play anywhere else, but if the Giants aren’t going to show him the money before the offseason, he’d like the opportunity to see what somebody else would offer.