Report: Steelers don’t expect Le’Veon Bell to show

Posted by Mike Florio on November 10, 2018, 8:46 PM EST
Getty Images

The Sunday Splash! reports have morphed into a Saturday Night Cannonball Competition! as NFL insiders try to one-up each other before game day arrives.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media has seen Adam Schefter of ESPN’s report that it’s “unlikely” that Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will report by Tuesday’s deadline and raised Schefty a “Steelers don’t expect Bell to show.”

While similar, the reports are inherently different. Schefter’s represents an estimate of objective probability — there’s a less than 50 percent Bell chance that Bell will sign his tender. Rapoport’s report is more subjective, pointing to the current mindset of the team, which has nothing to do with whether Bell actually will show up.

The Steelers seemingly don’t want Bell to show up, which is the only way to explain their willingness to concede a major CBA point that, if deemed to be the law of the land, will have major reverberations throughout the league, as we will more fully explain on Sunday morning.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Report: Steelers don’t expect Le’Veon Bell to show

  3. You guys keep beating a dead horse.. did Pittsburgh look like they needed him the other night..and the weeks before that ? Yet you write like the steelers fate hangs in the balance on this stooge coming in. Let it go the steelers don’t care

  6. It make total sense after what he saw happen to Dez Bryant, You are literally one injury away from being out the league and waving bye bye to that big contract, It never made sense to why would he come back to risk INJURY and his future big payday just so to collect whats left of his salary for this Season.

  7. And yet nobody cares, Pitt has proved the Oline is what made Bell. I hope they franchise tag him again just to screw him over.

  8. Wait.., an almost 27-year old RB has given up nearly $15 million this year for a long-term contract… when the best running backs in the league are around 23 years old?

  9. It’s easy to say, there will always be some team willing to overpay for him.

    But will there? Which team is a $15 million/year (or more) RB away from contention? Who’s going to be willing to top the deal the Steelers have already offered him? Who’s going to want someone who has proven he’s willing to hold out multiple times and then not even show up to play for a season when he doesn’t get his way?

    There may be some billionaire who pays up just to not be the one who didn’t get him. But the bad teams know they can draft a RB and have years of lower costs and fewer headaches (see: Gurley, Gordon, Elliott, Hunt, Barkley), and the good teams won’t want the headaches and have other big salaries to manage.

  10. But just the other day, Mr. Rooney said he expects Bell to show by Tuesday’s deadline.

    And Mr. Rooney is a huge voice for the Steelers.

    So, others who work for Mr. Rooney disagree with him as they don’t think Bell will show.

    Or maybe Mr. Rooney wasn’t being truthful two days when he said he expects Bell to report by the deadline.

    Or maybe Mr. Rooney received different information since he made his comment that he expected Bell to report by the deadline.

    Funny though that he said this and then just two days later the Steelers are saying something different.

    He loves me, he loves me not, he loves me, he loves me not…

  13. Everyone can have their own opinion, but I think he is crazy. To me, he is being foolish and disrespectful to his present and future family to just give up $14 million. I don’t see any team giving him this type of money moving forward.

  15. I still think that some how the Steelers will put the tag on him again and fight it in court or somewhere that since Bell did not sign and play that the Steelers can tag him again at the 14mil.
    I just don’t see any team giving up on that with out a fight.

  17. Incredible, Unbelievable! A guy who wants to get paid, will voluntarily give up $15MM, in a sport where the realistic top earnings window is 5-8 seasons max (he’s already 4 seasons in) . Unlike the NBA or MLB or even MLS, this means after this season, he have 3 years max to earn top $$$. Who is advising him? Whomever they are, need to be fired immediately. Where is the crisis intervention from his family? SMH

  18. If the Steelers do not want him to show up, then he will show up to spite the team, plus he will collect $6 million by showing up. That is not trump change at all. He can buy 6 houses with that money in California.

  19. In fantasy I drafted Bell 4th before it was apparent he wasn’t showing Week 1. Thankfully I got Connor in the 9th rd. Lol. Last thing I want is a time share. He’ll be a Jet next season. Book it!

  20. I wouldn’t count on any bigger payday than the Steelers offered if I were Bell. The owners are astute businessmen. They see how things are going with the players, and the league in general. With a new CBA coming soon, the day of the huge guaranteed money contracts may be coming to an end.

  21. Sweet Insanity says:
    November 10, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    It make total sense after what he saw happen to Dez Bryant, You are literally one injury away from being out the league and waving bye bye to that big contract, It never made sense to why would he come back to risk INJURY and his future big payday just so to collect whats left of his salary for this Season.

    _________________________________________________________________________________

    I feel ya, but this situation is of his owning doing and making. He could have been in Pittsburgh the whole season to collect the $15MM that they originally tendered to him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!