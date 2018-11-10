Report: Steelers don’t expect Le’Veon Bell to show

Posted by Mike Florio on November 10, 2018, 8:46 PM EST
The Sunday Splash! reports have morphed into a Saturday Night Cannonball Competition! as NFL insiders try to one-up each other before game day arrives.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media has seen Adam Schefter of ESPN’s report that it’s “unlikely” that Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will report by Tuesday’s deadline and raised Schefty a “Steelers don’t expect Bell to show.”

While similar, the reports are inherently different. Schefter’s represents an estimate of objective probability — there’s a less than 50 percent Bell chance that Bell will sign his tender. Rapoport’s report is more subjective, pointing to the current mindset of the team, which has nothing to do with whether Bell actually will show up.

The Steelers seemingly don’t want Bell to show up, which is the only way to explain their willingness to concede a major CBA point that, if deemed to be the law of the land, will have major reverberations throughout the league, as we will more fully explain on Sunday morning.

  3. You guys keep beating a dead horse.. did Pittsburgh look like they needed him the other night..and the weeks before that ? Yet you write like the steelers fate hangs in the balance on this stooge coming in. Let it go the steelers don’t care

  6. It make total sense after what he saw happen to Dez Bryant, You are literally one injury away from being out the league and waving bye bye to that big contract, It never made sense to why would he come back to risk INJURY and his future big payday just so to collect whats left of his salary for this Season.

  7. And yet nobody cares, Pitt has proved the Oline is what made Bell. I hope they franchise tag him again just to screw him over.

  8. Wait.., an almost 27-year old RB has given up nearly $15 million this year for a long-term contract… when the best running backs in the league are around 23 years old?

  9. It’s easy to say, there will always be some team willing to overpay for him.

    But will there? Which team is a $15 million/year (or more) RB away from contention? Who’s going to be willing to top the deal the Steelers have already offered him? Who’s going to want someone who has proven he’s willing to hold out multiple times and then not even show up to play for a season when he doesn’t get his way?

    There may be some billionaire who pays up just to not be the one who didn’t get him. But the bad teams know they can draft a RB and have years of lower costs and fewer headaches (see: Gurley, Gordon, Elliott, Hunt, Barkley), and the good teams won’t want the headaches and have other big salaries to manage.

  10. But just the other day, Mr. Rooney said he expects Bell to show by Tuesday’s deadline.

    And Mr. Rooney is a huge voice for the Steelers.

    So, others who work for Mr. Rooney disagree with him as they don’t think Bell will show.

    Or maybe Mr. Rooney wasn’t being truthful two days when he said he expects Bell to report by the deadline.

    Or maybe Mr. Rooney received different information since he made his comment that he expected Bell to report by the deadline.

    Funny though that he said this and then just two days later the Steelers are saying something different.

    He loves me, he loves me not, he loves me, he loves me not…

  13. Everyone can have their own opinion, but I think he is crazy. To me, he is being foolish and disrespectful to his present and future family to just give up $14 million. I don’t see any team giving him this type of money moving forward.

  15. I still think that some how the Steelers will put the tag on him again and fight it in court or somewhere that since Bell did not sign and play that the Steelers can tag him again at the 14mil.
    I just don’t see any team giving up on that with out a fight.

  17. Incredible, Unbelievable! A guy who wants to get paid, will voluntarily give up $15MM, in a sport where the realistic top earnings window is 5-8 seasons max (he’s already 4 seasons in) . Unlike the NBA or MLB or even MLS, this means after this season, he have 3 years max to earn top $$$. Who is advising him? Whomever they are, need to be fired immediately. Where is the crisis intervention from his family? SMH

  18. If the Steelers do not want him to show up, then he will show up to spite the team, plus he will collect $6 million by showing up. That is not trump change at all. He can buy 6 houses with that money in California.

  19. In fantasy I drafted Bell 4th before it was apparent he wasn’t showing Week 1. Thankfully I got Connor in the 9th rd. Lol. Last thing I want is a time share. He’ll be a Jet next season. Book it!

  20. I wouldn’t count on any bigger payday than the Steelers offered if I were Bell. The owners are astute businessmen. They see how things are going with the players, and the league in general. With a new CBA coming soon, the day of the huge guaranteed money contracts may be coming to an end.

  21. Sweet Insanity says:
    November 10, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    It make total sense after what he saw happen to Dez Bryant, You are literally one injury away from being out the league and waving bye bye to that big contract, It never made sense to why would he come back to risk INJURY and his future big payday just so to collect whats left of his salary for this Season.

    _________________________________________________________________________________

    I feel ya, but this situation is of his owning doing and making. He could have been in Pittsburgh the whole season to collect the $15MM that they originally tendered to him.

  23. I am literally laughing at the people on here throwing a hissy fit because a man decided he was making a business decision and did not want to sign a 1 year contract. It’s a little sad and a little pathetic.

    Bell is greedy! (For not signing a $14 million contract? Didnt know greedy people passed up that kind of money)

    Bell abandoned his team! (Except he’s not under contract sooo he has no team)

    Bell will never get that money back free agency! (Except the Steelers twice were willing to pay him $12+ million. They’re a fairly smart team when it comes to managing their money so why didn’t they let Bell walk instead of offering him those deals If he isn’t worth it?)

    A player playing hardball just as hard as teams do is rather refreshing. Rather than sign the deal and complain about it Bell didn’t sign a deal he didn’t like. Isn’t that what fans always say to players who complain about their deals after signing it? If you don’t like it then you shouldn’t have signed it. Now a player did just that and it’s been nothing but constant whinning from those same fans. Hilarious.

  24. Now it’s just down to these issues:

    Bell doesn’t want PITT to gain any compensation (before it was players via trade and now its comp draft picks).

    Steelers want to gain compensatory draft picks.

    Hate U Later.

    Clearly BELL is gonna sign with the Ravens. He gets 2 revenge games a year.

  25. “But just the other day, Mr. Rooney said he expects Bell to show by Tuesday’s deadline.”

    Actually what he said was he believed Bell would show, but it was a gut feeling not based on any info from Bell’s camp

  27. Tomlin probably can’t handle Bell in there. But it would be nice to have Bell and Conner out there in case of injury. It’s a long season. Bell wants a Super Bowl. Sign him with an injury clause for 6 games.

  28. dino2997
    Nov 10, 2018, 8:50 PM CST
    Good. Now can we quit hearing about him

    Actually no, we will continue to hear about him either way. If he shows up and signs it will be how long until he is game ready. Then the weekly how much workload will he get. After that it will be when will he start. Finally it will be how will the Steelers handle the situation in the off-season.

    If he doesn’t show, it will be a constant comparison to Conner after every game. It will be a debate if the Steelers will franchise tag him (and what level tag it will be, 2nd or 3rd), if the Steelers will transition tag him, will they come to a suitable contract, or where he will sign if the Steelers just let him walk.

  29. 6thsense10, he is all about the money. 14.5 mil wasn’t enough. While he isn’t under contract he did indeed abandon the team, he reneged several times on when he said he would return. As far as making up the money that he willingly gave up, it won’t happen. I do believe there will be a team that will throw money at the guy but if he doesn’t show at all this season he will not make up the 14.5 mil. Even if he does show up for the last 7 games it will be hard to see him making up the 7.7 mil he gave up.

    Last season they Steelers made him a more than fair offer, he would’ve made more than the 2 franchise tags he got plus more. He wanted The money Gurley got this season tho. Gurley doesn’t have Bell’s suspension or injury history and is several years younger. He will not get Gurley type money. After possiblysitting out the entire year, I doubt he gets the type of money he turned down last season.

  31. Lets do the match:

    I = probability of serious injury (ACL tear, broken leg, not a ham string pull). Lets pretend its 10%, thought its probably lower.

    M = money forgone (14.5MM)

    F = future earnings (lets say its 50MM/3 years)

    If Bell is seriously hurt, it impacts his big contract. But how likely is he to be seriously hurt? If its 10% then he’s giving up 14.5MM to secure 50MM, when he could instead play and earn 14.5 + 90% of 50MM = 45MM. So by missing a year Bell is on average costing himself 10MM in expected earnings. And even taht isn’t quitre accurate. If he’s seriously hurt he may need an extra year to get back into shape. He’d still earn something, just not as much.
    So his sitting out is a bad move.
    What he should have done was show up the day before the season started. Then he would have saved and risk that happens in pre-season, and still earn all his money.

  32. It’s laughable when people say he was ONLY going to make 14 million, he’s better offto preserve his body for a big payday. News flash, injuries like Dez can be had off the field just as they can on the field. Is he training without a contract risking injury? We know he’s riding jet skis and living in strip clubs so lets not pretend he has no chance of off field injury. I’ll take the 14 in the bank over the risk of 0 anyday.

  33. Tired of hearing about the stories now. Le’veon can leave and take less money somewhere else next year if he doesn’t want to be a team player. Any player that wants to sit a year isn’t a player I want to see on a team I root for. See ya LB.

  34. While similar, the reports are inherently different. Schefter’s represents an estimate of objective probability — there’s a less than 50 percent Bell chance that Bell will sign his tender. Rapoport’s report is more subjective, pointing to the current mindset of the team, which has nothing to do with whether Bell actually will show up.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    I’m not sure which is worse. The fact that you actually believe your opinions are facts or that you expect us to. The premise of the two reports say the same thing but from different perspectives. Shefter’s is from Bell’s perspective and Rapaport’s is from the Steelers perspective. Both are just guesses and BOTH are subjective opinions (of the reporters, not the principals) absent a definitive declaration from Bell and even then there is still the chance he changes his mind. I really wish this site’s style and content would return to the pre-NBC era because it is getting harder and harder to enjoy it. I used to read EVERY article back then. Now, it’s just the ones dealing with my team or a subject/player I have an interest in. The politics and multiple articles that essentially say the same thing are just tiresome.

  35. NO one player is bigger than the team or the NFL….he will be out of the league before his next contract expires anyway.
    His success is because of the team he plays on….ask Shady or Deshaun how moving on works out

  37. I really don’t get all of the Bell hate here. He was not under contract and was under no obligation whatsoever to play under terms that essentially were dictated by the Steelers, and that he obviously believed were unfavorable to him. As far as the assertion that he abandoned his team is concerned, unless he was under contract, he was not on the team. Team considerations come into play when you’re actually on the team, but pro football is a business, and contract negotiations are the time for players to look out for themselves, and not the organization.

  38. Why come back and play for 6 million? He didn’t even want to play for $14.5!
    It’s been real, Le’veon, but it’s “Conner Strong” time.

    Go Steelers!

  39. I can’t wait til Tiesday so you guys can stop speculating about if and when LeVeon Bell will sign his tender and go back to speculating about if, when and why a team will sign, not sign Kapernick.

  40. Sweet Insanity
    Nov 10, 2018, 9:25 PM EST
    It make total sense after what he saw happen to Dez Bryant, You are literally one injury away from being out the league and waving bye bye to that big contract, It never made sense to why would he come back to risk INJURY and his future big payday just so to collect whats left of his salary for this Season-


    Idk how his new contract would be structured but he could blow any joint, tendon or ligament in a non contract injury on his 2 nd day back. He may net out losing in the end. It’s like when do you go for 2 after a TD? Do you feel lucky?

  41. At this point the Steelers dont want him to show up. They aren’t going to tag him again. THey could but they won’t. He couldn’t have played this more poorly than this.. He lost 14M. No matter how you slice it he isn’t getting that that back. Even if he doesn’t get 17M a yea average.

    Real question who would pay this guy 17M a year with huge upfront money? That would be a huge gamble.One I’m not sure any smart GM would make.

  43. At this point I doubt Bell shows up since he already gave up more money that he has to earn by coming in. But from a Steeler fan standpoint, I would like to have him on the team and sharing the load with Connor. Bell has to know he won’t get the number of touches if he comes in, since Connor has showed he can do the job admirably. Having Bell would make the Steelers even better, but they can’t do anything about it. Bell needs to make his final decision. I wonder if he places any value on the possibility of getting a Super Bowl ring by playing less than half a season for $6M and making history, or just wants as much money as he can get.

  45. Look around the league and you will see that teams don’t value running backs as much as Le’Veon Bell thinks they do. He can protest all he wants by sitting out, but it doesn’t change the fact that QB’s and WR’s are the highest paid players in the NFL, not running backs. Even backup QB’s make more money than many RB’s.
    The other fact is, you can find quality RB’s in the mid and even low rounds of the draft. Bell himself was a 2nd round pick, so not one team thought he should be picked in the first round.
    The bottom line is, the Steelers were a great organization before Le’Veon Bell and they will be a great organization after him.

  46. I love it when insiders start taking shots at their brethren, especially when one attempts to pretend he isn’t a low life insider by calling two of his competitors “insiders” and compliments one by insulting him less than the other. Well done.

  47. The Steelers are flip flopping on this. One day they expect him to show, the next they don’t. Probably best to wait and see

  50. In a league that emphasizes passing, a running back has limited bargaining power. Tom Brady has 5 Super Bowl rings, and he has never had a running back who led the league in rushing yards. 1998 was the last season that a team won the Super Bowl and had the league’s leading rusher (Denver and Terrell Davis). Before that it was Dallas and Emmitt Smith in 1992 and 1993. That is it. No other Supre Bowl winner has ever had a running back that leads the league that same season. The Steelers, if they are thinking about a Super Bowl run, definitely do not need Le’Veon Bell to do it.

  51. It’s baffling that every report here says the Steelers are willing to concede it would be the 3rd tag. The Steelers publicly have not made an announcement like that and with the cat and mouse game being played I wouldn’t be surprised if they DON’T concede that point in the off-season but instead push for it being the 2nd tag.

