Saints promote Keith Kirkwood from practice squad

Saints receiver Dez Bryant joined the team just a few days ago. He’s now officially on injured reserve, after tearing an Achilles tendon at practice on Friday.

The Saints have filled his spot on the roster by promoting receiver Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad.

An undrafted rookie from Temple, Kirkwood has played in no regular-season games. He replaces Bryant, who was replacing Cameron Meredith, who like Bryant has been placed on IR.

The Saints lack depth at the receiver position, with rookie Tre'Quan Smith the other starter, Austin Carr No. 3 and, as of now, Kirkwood as No. 4.