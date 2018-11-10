Sammy Watkins’ foot injury unrelated to previous foot injury

Getty Images

History isn’t repeating itself for Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins, at least not exactly.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that the foot injury with which Watkins currently is dealing is different from the one that plagued him earlier in his career.

Watkins played through a stress fracture in his foot in 2015 before having a pair of surgeries to repair the condition in 2016, ultimately knocking him out for half of the season.

Watkins didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. On Friday, he participated in practice on a limited basis. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game against Arizona.

And if there’s any doubt whatsoever about his condition, the Chiefs should give him the day off. Because, you know, Arizona.