Washington downgrades Jamison Crowder to out

Getty Images

The banged-up Washington offense will be without another key piece on Sunday in Tampa.

The team downgraded receiver Jamison Crowder to out on Saturday, when he didn’t fly to Florida for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Crowder, who has an ankle injury, last played in a Week Five loss to the Saints.

Also out for Washington are running back Chris Thompson (rib) and tackle Trent Williams (thumb). Guards Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff and receiver Paul Richardson were placed on injured reserve after suffering season-ending injuries in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. In all, 13 Washington players are on IR.

Still questionable for Sunday are cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin) and tackle Morgan Moses (knee).