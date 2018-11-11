Aaron Jones leads Packers over injury plagued Dolphins

AP

The Packers have been looking for a reliable option at running back for some time. They may have found him.

Led by a career day from second-year back Aaron Jones, the Packers cruised to an eventful 31-12 win over the Dolphins to improve to 4-4-1.

Jones finished with 15 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, on a day when a touchdowns, plural, were plenty. The Dolphins settled for field goals if that, but the Packers stayed comfortably ahead all day.

Jones had plenty to do with that, with his 67-yard run setting an early tone. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sharp enough, going 19-of-28 for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss was a brutal one for the Dolphins (5-5), as they walked in hurt and became more so as the day went along.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant was carted off with a leg injury. Already dealing with an Achilles problem, he pulled up after coming out of a break, with no contact. He couldn’t put any weight on his left leg, and helped to the sidelines before getting his ride to the locker room.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker also left the game with a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Bobby McCain was also unable to finish, suffering a head injury after an illegal blindside block by Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. McCain walked to the locker room under his own power, but athletic trainers took his helmet away from him before he left the field.

That added injury to insult, on a day which began with three starting offensive linemen out, leaving backup quarterback Brock Osweiler with a lack of protection (six sacks). He didn’t exactly help matters, with a pair of turnovers (an interception and a fumble).