Aaron Jones leads Packers over injury plagued Dolphins

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 11, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
AP

The Packers have been looking for a reliable option at running back for some time. They may have found him.

Led by a career day from second-year back Aaron Jones, the Packers cruised to an eventful 31-12 win over the Dolphins to improve to 4-4-1.

Jones finished with 15 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, on a day when a touchdowns, plural, were plenty. The Dolphins settled for field goals if that, but the Packers stayed comfortably ahead all day.

Jones had plenty to do with that, with his 67-yard run setting an early tone. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sharp enough, going 19-of-28 for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss was a brutal one for the Dolphins (5-5), as they walked in hurt and became more so as the day went along.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant was carted off with a leg injury. Already dealing with an Achilles problem, he pulled up after coming out of a break, with no contact. He couldn’t put any weight on his left leg, and helped to the sidelines before getting his ride to the locker room.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker also left the game with a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Bobby McCain was also unable to finish, suffering a head injury after an illegal blindside block by Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. McCain walked to the locker room under his own power, but athletic trainers took his helmet away from him before he left the field.

That added injury to insult, on a day which began with three starting offensive linemen out, leaving backup quarterback Brock Osweiler with a lack of protection (six sacks). He didn’t exactly help matters, with a pair of turnovers (an interception and a fumble).

29 responses to “Aaron Jones leads Packers over injury plagued Dolphins

  1. Worst case scenario for Green Bay: Packers go on a winning streak and sneak into the playoffs, allowing Mike McCarthy another highly “successful” season. Then comes the annual playoff blowout and they can start the same process all over again next year. That’s a best case scenario for the rest of the league.

  5. Great win. Thanks to the Dolphins for bringing their B team up here for a scrimmage.

  8. It’s nice having the best QB and RB in the division.

    Lots of injuries for both teams but the Packers depth in the secondary is also the best in the division.

    Hopefully they can build on this win.

  9. Phinsfan here. Can we just lose every game from here on out and avoid the embarrasing playoff blowout? Wait no. Because we have to play the Bills twice and that will guarantee we pick outside the top ten yet again. The dolphins have been in purgatory for 20 years. Pull a browns and Jags and build a foundation already.

    By the way. Dont think for a second beating the Miami Slumpbusters has allowed the Packers to find their RB1. Everyone gets to feel good after beating us. Congrats to no one.

  12. I am a Packers fan and I am more impressed with their defense than their offense. That is not how it should be.

  14. Good to see the Packers offense didn’t stall in the red zone as much today – they used Jones more which is exactly what McCarthy needs to do since defenses will be playing the pass.

  15. Joshua Pickett says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:33 pm
    Phinsfan here. Can we just lose every game from here on out and avoid the embarrasing playoff blowout? Wait no. Because we have to play the Bills twice and that will guarantee we pick outside the top ten yet again. The dolphins have been in purgatory for 20 years. Pull a browns and Jags and build a foundation already.

    I understand the frustration but if you think the Jags or Browns are a model to follow then good grief!

  16. Frazier28/7 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:25 pm
    Holding.
    Just sayin’
    ===========================================================================================
    All teams hold roughly the same amount, get caught, and get away with it. Sure, little kids think always think their rivals get away with everything, but most of them grow up.

  17. The whole Miami Dolphins organization is hot garbage, a full on dumpster fire, complete trash from the owner all the way down. The real question is how long will Stephen Ross allow this wanna be coaching staff stick around? My guess is another 7 years so they can try to figure out if Tannehill is going to progress to is ceiling and become a franchise QB. What in the world is going on with the strength and conditioning staff. Players are dropping like flies. Something is seriously wrong with the entire Miami Dolphins organization. Fans need to protest with their wallets.

  18. vaphinfan says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:47 pm
    Dolphins should cut everyone. Until Goodell retires the Patriots will own the division.
    ———————–
    How can they cut anyone when they’re all injured??? I honestly felt bad the way they were dropping like flies out there.

  19. frank booth says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:57 pm
    Frazier28/7 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:25 pm
    Holding.
    Just sayin’
    ===========================================================================================
    All teams hold roughly the same amount, get caught, and get away with it. Sure, little kids think always think their rivals get away with everything, but most of them grow up.
    —————————
    Its’s part of their chant……………….SKOL, Holding!!!

  20. It only took Mike McCarthy 10 weeks to find out what most people have been saying all season, that Aaron Jones needs to run with the ball.
    I’m a Packers fan and I think Mike McCarthy is an over-rated head coach and I can’t wait until he’s gone.

  21. All it takes is to watch 3 runs by Aaron Jones to realize he is ridiculously talented. The Packers may have found something here. If they’re smart they’ll ride that horse to the playoffs instead of the anctient play action slow developing incomplete pass or sack that has become the norm with McCarthy’s offense.

  22. shlort says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    I am a Packers fan and I am more impressed with their defense than their offense. That is not how it should be.
    +++++

    I am a Packer fan and that’s certainly how I’d prefer it.

  24. It was a blessing in disguise Montgomery ran out that kick return, fumbled, then got cut. Knowing McCarthy, he would’ve changed RBs today right when Jones was getting hot.

  25. “It only took Mike McCarthy 10 weeks to figure out what most people have been saying all along”.
    ___________

    I’m sure that MM, the coaching staff, and front office are all tuned into what you and “most people” are saying. Hopefully you and most of your people are running the team soon. That should work out really well.

  26. frank booth says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:57 pm
    Frazier28/7 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:25 pm
    Holding.
    Just sayin’
    ===========================================================================================
    All teams hold roughly the same amount, get caught, and get away with it. Sure, little kids think always think their rivals get away with everything, but most of them grow up.
    ________________

    I’ve tried to equate it to them that it’s like arguing balls and strikes in baseball.
    Some umpires have a great strike zone, while others meander about during the course of any given game.
    Any truly knowledgeable sports fan realizes that these calls even themselves out during the course of any given season.

    Unless you’re a dim witted Barney fan, who plods their way through life knit picking this call or that call, all while completely ignoring infractions their own team commits.
    Almost as if they don’t commit any at all.
    It’s tiresome, yet sadly predictable.

    Good Bears game, by the way.
    They really are starting to look good and are going to be tough to catch.
    Hopefully, when our teams meet up again, it will still be an important matchup.
    I have my doubts, though.

  27. This Packer team is still hitting on seven cylinders. They’re getting more cohesive each week. I expect big things before it’s all over.

  29. The last month or so a certain team has been beating up on undermanned, mediocre squads and their fans are all “we fixed our running game” and “our defense is trending upwards”.

    So I guess Rodgers has fixed his accuracy issues, and our defense is trending upwards. Right?

