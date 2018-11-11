Andrew Luck plays his fourth consecutive game without getting sacked

Getty Images

Early this season, there were major concerns about Andrew Luck‘s shoulder injury, and the Colts’ ability to keep him from getting hurt again. Those concerns are fast disappearing.

Luck has been playing very well lately, and he hasn’t been taking many hits. In fact, today’s win over the Jaguars was Luck’s fourth consecutive game without taking a single sack.

The credit for that should go to a combination of Colts head coach Frank Reich (who has put together a very good offense to help Luck get the ball out quickly), the Colts’ offensive line (which is much improved from last season) and Luck himself.

Luck has been playing some of his best football in recent weeks. Over the last four games, Luck has completed 83 of 126 passes for 981 yards, with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. And, of course, zero sacks.

At 4-5, the Colts still have an uphill path to the playoffs. But they’ve won three straight games and are starting to look like the team they hoped they’d be, with Luck leading the way.