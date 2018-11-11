Andrew Whitworth donating Sunday’s game check to Thousand Oaks shooting victims

Getty Images

Between Wednesday night’s mass shooting and the wildfires tearing through the area, it has been a trying week in Thousand Oaks, Calfornia.

The Rams train in Thousand Oaks and their tackle Andrew Whitworth is trying to help some of the victims of the shooting. As reported by Jay Glazer of The Athletic, Whitworth has pledged this week’s game check to help the victims of the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill.

“As a group, everyone’s affected in a different way. Whether it’s the fear of having your own kids that could be involved in something like that, if it’s the fear of just being in that environment yourself or just living somewhere where something like that’s happened,” Whitworth said this week, via Yahoo Sports. “You always think it’s never going to be around you or involve you, but you always see that from people once you experience it. I think we just wanted to find a way to come together and really just wrap our arms around the community that we live in and that we operate and work in.”

The Rams plan to honor the shooting victims at Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.