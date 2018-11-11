Baker Mayfield: I woke up feeling real dangerous

Getty Images

The Browns snapped a four-game losing streak against the Falcons on Sunday and quarterback Baker Mayfield was a big reason why they prevailed.

Mayfield was 17-of-20 for 216 yards and three touchdowns in the 28-16 victory. It’s the first three-touchdown game of his brief career and his 151.8 quarterback rating is the best that the first overall pick has put up during his rookie season.

After the game, Mayfield said that he had a feeling things were going to go well early on Sunday.

“I woke up this morning feeling real dangerous,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The teams left on the Browns schedule will likely feel the same about Mayfield when they watch tape of his performance on Sunday. There are also likely a few coaches who will watch that tape and want to throw their names into contention to coach with that kind of danger on their side in 2019.