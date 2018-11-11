Bears’ offense pouring it on against the Lions’ defense

AP

The Bears’ offense is making it look easy today in Chicago.

Chicago has two drives and two offensvie touchdowns today, one a run by Tarik Cohen and one a pass from Mitchell Trubisky to Allen Robinson. Trubisky is 9-of-10 for 139 yards in the first two drives, and the Lions’ defense has no answer.

Detroit appeared to have a decent drive going of its own until Matthew Stafford got sacked out of field goal range and the Lions punted. Sacks were a huge problem for the Lions’ offense last week, and it’s the same this week.

The Lions had better get things going in a hurry, or they’re going to get run out of Soldier Field.