Bears whip Lions as Matt Nagy out-coaches Matt Patricia

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 11, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
There’s a big gap between the best and worst teams in the NFC North.

That was on display in Chicago, where the first-place Bears easily beat the last-place Lions, 34-22. It was the first meeting of first-year coaches Matt Nagy and Matt Patricia, and it wasn’t close: Nagy’s team came out with a great game plan, while Patricia’s team came out looking unprepared, and by the time the dust settled the Bears had a 26-0 lead.

Mitchell Trubisky was effective and in control of Nagy’s offense. For much of the season the Bears’ defense has been the key to their success, but Trubisky appears to be growing in his second year in the NFL. If he can keep playing this way, the Bears are going to be a tough team to beat down the stretch.

The Lions will just be playing meaningless games down the stretch. Matthew Stafford didn’t do much on offense, and Patricia’s defense looked clueless trying to stop Nagy’s offense. The Lions, who were 9-7 two years in a row before firing Jim Caldwell this offseason, have gone in the wrong direction under Patricia. Today Patricia wasted timeouts, made foolish decisions to punt when the Lions needed to be bold and go for it, and generally just didn’t look like he was up to the task of being a head coach.

Not everything is perfect for the Bears. Particularly alarming is that kicker Cody Parkey missed two extra points and two field goals. The Bears just haven’t been able to find a reliable kicker since cutting Robbie Gould three years ago.

But the Bears are in much, much better shape than the Lions. Perhaps after today’s game, some reporter should ask Patricia, “You took over a 9-7 team this year, while Matt Nagy took over a 5-11 team this year. Why is his team so much better than yours?”

Just don’t slouch while you’re asking that.

24 responses to “Bears whip Lions as Matt Nagy out-coaches Matt Patricia

  1. Another failed Belicheat disciple. I can’t believe the Colts almost hired that moron offensive coordinator that was fired from Denver before. They are probably thankful he passed on the job.

  8. vancouversportsbro says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Hilarious. Seahawks fan commenting on a Bears-Lions article still whining about the Patriots. Sorry to say I don’t think your recovery from that SB loss to NE is going very well.

  9. The Bears look poised to win the NFC North, but there are still things that need a lot of attention before they can compete with the Saints or Rams. They cannot rely on the receivers’ constantly adjusting to Trubisky’s overthrows and underthrows. He’s making progress, but he’s not ready to get into a shootout with Brees or Goff yet. Trubisky has looked great against bad defenses (though to be fair, it seems most of the league this year is bad defenses), but I think his performance against the Vikings next week will show us whether he is the real deal.

    The defense looks great, and is the best in the NFC that I have seen this year.

  13. Lots of people at the beginning of the season were saying trubiski was the worst qb in the NFL. Trubiski has grown over the season and has become a very good qb. With that great defense, this bears team can easily surprise everyone and go deep into the playoffs, possibly even win the superbowl. Remember defense wins championships. Remember the NY Giants defense shutdown tom Bradys #1 offense in the superbowl twice with eli manning! !! Don’t sleep on the bears. They will be a very dangerous team in the playoffs.

  14. does anyone believe the Lions would’ve been 9-7 this year had they kept Caldwell and the Yac King?

    the plain fact of the matter is the Lions have no speed in the secondary without Slay and the kid who was an All Pro KR, plus the safeties are all too slow and too small;

    secondly, they have no bench strength;

    third, they have no pass rush to protect their already chewed up secondary:

    lastly, their TEs are even more nonexistent than their inside LBs;

    notice i didn’t mention the QB, because there is absolutely nothing he can do to fix this;

    look for several players not to return—Blount, Lang, Tabor, their safety who has visibly lost a step from last season, the overpriced starting RT, Ansah, A’Shame and probably all the TEs;

    the damage done by the failed drafts of 2015 and 2016 still loom large over this roster even if the dead money from those years no longer does;

    this team needed an overhaul regardless of who was the new head coach, starting with the YAC King i suspect was one of the ones who was not enthused with the work regimen the new regime has instilled;

    again, that has nothing to do with Quinn, Patricia or Stafford;

  15. 4 of the Bears wins have come against the Jets, Bills, Lions, and Cardinals (barely) this year. RELAX. They are at home next week so that will keep the game close, but it will be a reality check against the Vikings.

  16. All I want for Christmas is a major house cleaning at Ford Field. Quinn, Patricia, Cooter, Stafford, Ansah, Quin.

    Blow it up and start over. Whats the worst that’s gonna happen? 40 more years of no playoffs?

  17. I’d put very little of the blame on Patricia. That offensive line was pourous at best and Stafford looked absolutely frightened out there. And that secondary was sleeping through more of the game than I was. Oh, and no pass rush either.
    Chicago was brilliant on the field and the sideline.

  18. Parkey leaving 9 points on the board is a big deal.

    Hope they educate Prince in practice on how not to intercept the ball on 4th down on your own two yard line. Otherwise good win.

  20. I’ve been calling out Patricia since the stupid Lions fans thought he was a great signing. Here they are in last place in the North with an overrated defensive coordinator calling the shots. Caldwell is laughing at the Lions right now.

  21. Now we know why big GHEY slay didn’t play. Grover Quin got worked and Slay would have too. I remember him running his (Slay) mouth about Mitch Trubisky last season. Trubisky picked apart that terrible secondary today and Slay watched from the sidelines. Grover Quin got worked and Slay would have too. The Lions are back in their usual home and remain in rebuild mode for another 5 years.

  24. So people want to give Patricia half a season before they conclude he needs to go? Maybe give the guy some time to see if it works? If it doesn’t, you can say “See, I told you so”. But if it does work, maybe you’ll do us all a favor and keep quiet.

