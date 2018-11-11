Bears won’t work out kickers this week

Getty Images

The Bears won 34-22 over the Lions on Sunday despite a poor game from kicker Cody Parkey.

Parkey hit the uprights with two extra point tries and two field goal attempts during the contest. All four kicks — three were off the right upright — were no good.

While that’s not the kind of game that you want to see from your kicker, head coach Matt Nagy said in his postgame press conference that the team will not take a spin on the kicking carousel and audition other options.

“There’s zero chance of that,” Nagy said.

Parkey, who made two other extra points, is now 13-of-18 on field goals and 30-of-32 on extra points this season. He signed a four-year, $15 million contract with $9 million in guaranteed money this offseason.