Bengals defense is on record-setting pace

Getty Images

It’s hard to describe how poorly the Bengals are playing on defense right now.

So head coach Marvin Lewis is choosing to not explain it.

The Bengals were strafed by the Saints Sunday, losing 51-14 and allowing 509 yards of total offense. That’s the third straight week they’ve allowed over 500 yards — 576 in beating the Buccaneers last week, and 551 in a Week Seven loss to the Chiefs. That’s the first time in league history a team has allowed 500 in three straight games.

The 481 they allowed the Steelers the week before looks practically stingy by comparison, so it goes without saying they remain last in the league in total defense, and on pace to break the all-time record.

The 2012 Saints allowed 7,042 yards (440.1 per game), while the Bengals have allowed 4,091 so far (454.6)

According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis chose his words carefully when asked about any potential scheme or personnel changes (with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin in particular the topic of conversations.

“Again, it’s hard to speak for today, we talked about the other things,” Lewis said when asked what’s wrong with their defense. “We need to play better. We need to get off the field on 3rd down. I looked up there at halftime and they were 6-for-6.”

Asked if there was a problem with the scheme, he paused a few secords before saying: “It’s, . . . again, I’m not gonna get into any observations right now.”

The numbers speak for themselves.