Bill Belichick: Not much to say, everything was a problem today

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is on to a bye week after Sunday’s 34-10 loss to the Titans and he didn’t have much interest in breaking down what went wrong after the game.

Belichick opened his press conference by saying “there’s really not too much to say” because the Titans were the better team in every phase of the game. Belichick’s first question was about the pass protection being an issue and the coach said “everything was a problem” for the team.

That was the theme of the entire session as Belichick kept returning to the Titans being the better team. At the end of the press conference, Belichick said the Patriots have “a lot of work to do” and was asked if the lopsided loss will change any bye week plans.

“We will deal with this week, this week,” Belichick said. “Right now, we were focused on coming in here and playing this game. That’s what we did. The game was over 10 minutes ago, so we will deal with next week, next week. We’ve been trying to focus on this game.”

The Patriots will return from the bye to face the Jets in Week 12.