Bills hand Jets a humiliating 41-10 loss

The Jets offense didn’t score a touchdown last week and quarterback Sam Darnold was out for this week’s game with a foot injury, but the team was still favored to beat the Bills by a touchdown.

There was good reason for the lack of respect for the Bills. They were 2-7 coming into the game and they were starting Matt Barkley at quarterback a little more than a week after he signed with the team, but there’s a reason they play the games.

Barkley threw two touchdowns, LeSean McCoy ran for his first two scores of the year and the Bills took a 31-0 lead on their way to a 41-10 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Barkley, who won one of his six starts with the Bears in 2016, was 15-of-25 for 225 yards and got the day off to a great start with a 47-yard strike to Robert Foster on their first snap.

That aggressiveness remained in place while the Bills were building their lead. Tight end and former quarterback Logan Thomas hit Foster to convert a fake punt and Buffalo didn’t shy away from letting Barkley throw the ball down the field. It helped that McCoy had his best day of the year with 113 yards and the Bills posted 212 rushing yards overall against a Jets defense that looked like it would rather have been anywhere else on Sunday.

One wonders if Todd Bowles’ decision to say they didn’t do enough in last week’s 13-6 loss to the Dolphins played into that. The defense didn’t give up a touchdown to Miami and Darnold threw four interceptions, but Bowles note the lack of turnovers caused by the defense in his postgame press conference.

They didn’t force any turnovers this time around, although that was just one of many problems for the Jets. Assuming the Jets don’t decide to make a change on the heels of such a humiliating loss, Bowles’ future will be discussed throughout the upcoming bye week and the successive poor efforts during the current four-game losing streak don’t make a great argument in his favor.